How Perrie Edwards Creates Her Trademark Fluffed Up Eyebrows

Perrie Edwards' eyebrows have become her trademark look. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards’ eyebrows were all Little Mix fans could stare at when she appeared on the girls’ ‘Holiday’ quiz night.

The Little Mix ladies; Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards always have fans trying to recreate their gorgeous style, so when Perrie rocked her iconic fluffed up eyebrows for the girls’ one-off ‘Holiday’ quiz show fans were obsessed all over again.

Perrie has been rocking the full brow look for quite some time now, making bushy brows her thing.

But how does Perrie get such voluminous eyebrows?

Luckily, Little Mix’s makeup artist Heidi North shared the secret in an Instagram photo of Perrie back in November last year.

With Perrie’s thick and full brows taking centre stage above her sparkling eyeliner, Heidi revealed the product she uses to get such healthy-looking arches.

The products she tagged were Eyebrow Queen Brow Fix and Brow Pro Pencil in ‘Med Brown’.

Brow Fix is £25 and is a serum which promises to “hold both brow hairs and brow makeup in place all day long” with a tiny amount.

They recommend dabbing a drop over your makeup or brushing it through the hairs to keep them in place.

Perrie uses a £25 product on her brows. Picture: Eyebrow Queen

Meanwhile, the Brow Pro Pencil is £22 and allows brow lovers to "draw the most precise hair strokes to create the most natural and boldest of looks."

It comes in six shades.

Perrie has long had fans lusting over her brows, after ditching her thin arches in The X factor days for a fuller yet more natural look in recent years.

And finally we know her secret!

