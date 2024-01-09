Liberty Poole Will Be ‘Horrified’ To See Ex Jake Cornish On Love Island: All Stars

Love Island: All Stars will see Liberty Poole return. Picture: ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Liberty Poole is completely unaware her ex Jake Cornish will be in the same villa as her for Love Island: All Stars.

The Love Island: All Stars line-up was confirmed a week before the brand new series kicks off, revealing exes Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish from series seven will reunite for the first time in years as they take another shot at finding love on the dating show.

However, Liberty apparently has no idea Jake’s also signed up for the show and will be ‘horrified’ to discover they must spend the next few weeks together.

A source told the tabloids: “Liberty and Jake haven’t spoken since the split and she’s avoided ever having to come face to face at celeb parties - so she’ll be horrified when she realises she has to live with him for the next few weeks.

"It’s going to be really awkward for her.”

Each of the former Islanders have no idea which other contestants will be joining them in the villa in South Africa.

It’s not the first time Liberty is reuniting with iconic contestants from the show either; having taken part in Love Island Games at the end of 2023 opposite the likes of Jack Fowler and Megan Barton Hanson, who viewers are hoping will make a return as a bombshell.

Liberty and Jake got together at the start of Love Island series seven, and he wasted no time in asking her to be his girlfriend. However, she later found out he’d told the other lads he ‘didn’t want to rip her clothes off’ and their romance went south from there.

Jake Cornish is heading onto Love Island: All Stars. Picture: ITV

He also said she ‘gave him the ick’ over how messy their part of the bedroom had become.

They decided to quit the show just a few days before the final, in which Millie Court and Liam Reardon were crowned the winners, and later revealed they gave their romance another go in private.

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish broke up before the Love Island series seven final. Picture: ITV/YouTube

Jake told the tabloids in 2022: “We decided we would give it a try. We were talking, but we had to agree that we were not right for each other.”

Love Island: All Stars kicks off on Monday 15th January hosted by Maya Jama. Georgia Steel, Chris Taylor, Demi Jones and Luis Morrison are just some of the names confirmed to be making a grand return to the show.

