Leigh-Anne Pinnock Celebrates 30th Birthday With Little Mix

6 October 2021, 11:12 | Updated: 6 October 2021, 11:41

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is 30!
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is 30! Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock saw in her 30th year with her bandmates and closest friends!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday, and marked the occasion with her "nearest and dearest".

It comes as no surprise that her Little Mix sister, Jade Thirlwall showed up in support of Leigh-Anne entering a new decade of her life.

Jade Thirlwall Finally Got To Meet Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Twin Babies

Due to Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne being on maternity leave, the Mixers haven't been spotted together for some time.

Little Mix celebrates Leigh-Anne's 30th birthday
Little Mix celebrates Leigh-Anne's 30th birthday. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

The star of the upcoming Christmas flick, Boxing Day, stunned in an electric blue feathered dress complete with an elegant up-do.

The new mum-of-two was treated to a lavish dinner with over 15 loved ones at a swanky restaurant as she saw in her 30th year.

Leigh-Anne's big night comes just seven weeks after she gave birth to twins with footballer fiancé, Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked stunning as she marked her 30th
Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked stunning as she marked her 30th. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram
Leigh-Anne's circle of friends came out for her big night
Leigh-Anne's circle of friends came out for her big night. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

She gushed about the celebration on the 'Gram, writing: "Had the most beautiful night with my nearest and dearest... feeling very blessed and lucky."

The 'Love (Sweet Love)' singer's inner circle of friends can be seen in the carousel post on Instagram – everyone from her sisters to her bandmates made an appearance at the dinner party.

30 never looked so good – happy birthday Leigh-Anne!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Inside Hwang Dong-hyuk's career...

Everything You Need To Know About Squid Game's Writer Hwang Dong-Hyuk

TV & Film

Here's all the info on the Squid Game main cast

All The Details On The 'Squid Game' Cast: From Their Roles To Their Instagram Handles

TV & Film

Penelope Disick is sporting a new look...

Travis Barker Gives Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter a Goth Makeover

Love Island's Liberty will compete on Dancing on Ice!

Liberty Poole Has Been Cast In 'Dancing On Ice' 2022

TV & Film

Jade Thirlwall got to meet Leigh-Anne Pinnock's twin babies

Jade Thirlwall Finally Got To Meet Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Twin Babies

The House of the Dragon trailer is here

WATCH: The Game Of Thrones Spin Off Trailer For 'House Of The Dragon' Is Here

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him