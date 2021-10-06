Leigh-Anne Pinnock Celebrates 30th Birthday With Little Mix

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is 30! Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

By Capital FM

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock saw in her 30th year with her bandmates and closest friends!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday, and marked the occasion with her "nearest and dearest".

It comes as no surprise that her Little Mix sister, Jade Thirlwall showed up in support of Leigh-Anne entering a new decade of her life.

Due to Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne being on maternity leave, the Mixers haven't been spotted together for some time.

Little Mix celebrates Leigh-Anne's 30th birthday. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

The star of the upcoming Christmas flick, Boxing Day, stunned in an electric blue feathered dress complete with an elegant up-do.

The new mum-of-two was treated to a lavish dinner with over 15 loved ones at a swanky restaurant as she saw in her 30th year.

Leigh-Anne's big night comes just seven weeks after she gave birth to twins with footballer fiancé, Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked stunning as she marked her 30th. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne's circle of friends came out for her big night. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

She gushed about the celebration on the 'Gram, writing: "Had the most beautiful night with my nearest and dearest... feeling very blessed and lucky."

The 'Love (Sweet Love)' singer's inner circle of friends can be seen in the carousel post on Instagram – everyone from her sisters to her bandmates made an appearance at the dinner party.

30 never looked so good – happy birthday Leigh-Anne!

