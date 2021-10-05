Jade Thirlwall Finally Got To Meet Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Twin Babies

Jade Thirlwall got to meet Leigh-Anne Pinnock's twin babies. Picture: Getty / Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

By Capital FM

Jade Thirlwall said Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s babies are ‘so beautiful’.

Jade Thirlwall has been the supportive aunty to Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s babies after the pop stars both became mums this summer.

And after weeks apart while the girls adjusted to their new lives as parents with respective partners Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Andre Gray, Jade revealed she finally met Leigh-Anne’s twins in September.

Speaking to Glamour, Jade said she couldn’t quite believe the babies, who she described as ‘so beautiful’, were actually here.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards both became mums this summer. Picture: Getty

“I went to see Leigh last week and met the twins who are so beautiful, they just slept the whole time – but you know what, it was so weird because all I’ve ever known is being round the girls and it being us and just us,” Jade recalled.

“And for the first time it's actually dawning on us that they’ve had children – actually seeing them there in front of us, like they’re real; it wasn’t a prop.”

Jade said that after the girls worked on so many music videos while pregnant it almost felt like ‘a fun little act’.

She added: “I don’t know why but in my head I kind of just didn’t think it was real or like – every time we’d been doing a music video we’d base it around their pregnancies, so every character we’d play in a music video would revolve around them being pregnant as well.

Leigh-Anne and Perrie announced their pregnancies in May. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne gave birth in August. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

“It was almost like a fun little act that we were doing.

“So seeing Leigh and seeing the babies was like, ‘Oh, they’re here and they’re perfect and you’re a mum now and you’ve got to do this’.”

Jade added that she’s ‘so proud’ of her bandmates and is hoping to see Perrie and her baby boy Axel soon, after she welcomed their little one just days after Leigh-Anne.

