Is Leigh-Anne Pinnock Releasing A Solo Single For Her Upcoming Film?

30 September 2021, 17:29

Will Leigh-Anne Pinnock release her first solo song?
Will Leigh-Anne Pinnock release her first solo song? Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here's why fans think Leigh-Anne might be featuring a solo song on the soundtrack of her upcoming film...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is dipping her toe into the world of film – and with it, she may be releasing her first solo musical project too?

It was revealed earlier this year that the Little Mix band member had been cast in the festive rom-com Boxing Day, which will be her acting debut.

Jade Thirlwall Talks About Perrie And Leigh-Anne's New Mum Lifestyles

Here's everything we know about the speculated career move from the new mum!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is to release her first solo track
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is to release her first solo track. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

The rumour mill has been whirring for some time now with theories of Leigh-Anne using her pipes for the feature film's soundtrack.

The 'Love (Sweet Love)' singer's venture into the film industry made waves back in January when she was announced as a cast member of the flick.

The production has remained tight-lipped about Leigh-Anne's role as well as the film's soundtrack – but this didn't stop fans from theorising that she may nab a spot on the soundtrack.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock on the set of Boxing Day
Leigh-Anne Pinnock on the set of Boxing Day. Picture: Warner Bros/Instagram

Will she pen a new track for her feature film debut or will she cover a Christmas tune? Our fingers are crossed either way!

Boxing Day's exact release date has not been confirmed but we do know that it will be arriving around Christmas time this year – so not long to go!

We can't wait to see Leigh-Anne acting chops as well as potentially hear some solo music?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the rules to the challenges in Squid Game explained

What Are The Rules Of Squid Game?

Jung Ho-Yeon's Instagram has blown up...

This Squid Game Actor Has Gained Over 8 Million Followers

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance...

Taylor Swift Was A Bridesmaid At An Intimate London Wedding

Lil Nas X gets real about his relationship with Doja Cat

Lil Nas X Has So Many Words Of Adoration For Doja Cat In Candid Admission

Is Squid Game based on a true story? Inside the inspiration behind the Netflix series

Is Squid Game Based On A True Story?

Lucinda Strafford revealed she's in the 'early stages' of dating her ex Aaron Connolly again

Love Island's Lucinda Addresses Relationship With Footballer Ex Aaron Connolly

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him