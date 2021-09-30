Is Leigh-Anne Pinnock Releasing A Solo Single For Her Upcoming Film?

Will Leigh-Anne Pinnock release her first solo song? Picture: Getty

Here's why fans think Leigh-Anne might be featuring a solo song on the soundtrack of her upcoming film...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is dipping her toe into the world of film – and with it, she may be releasing her first solo musical project too?

It was revealed earlier this year that the Little Mix band member had been cast in the festive rom-com Boxing Day, which will be her acting debut.

Jade Thirlwall Talks About Perrie And Leigh-Anne's New Mum Lifestyles

Here's everything we know about the speculated career move from the new mum!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is to release her first solo track. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

The rumour mill has been whirring for some time now with theories of Leigh-Anne using her pipes for the feature film's soundtrack.

The 'Love (Sweet Love)' singer's venture into the film industry made waves back in January when she was announced as a cast member of the flick.

The production has remained tight-lipped about Leigh-Anne's role as well as the film's soundtrack – but this didn't stop fans from theorising that she may nab a spot on the soundtrack.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock on the set of Boxing Day. Picture: Warner Bros/Instagram

Will she pen a new track for her feature film debut or will she cover a Christmas tune? Our fingers are crossed either way!

Boxing Day's exact release date has not been confirmed but we do know that it will be arriving around Christmas time this year – so not long to go!

We can't wait to see Leigh-Anne acting chops as well as potentially hear some solo music?

