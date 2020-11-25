Leigh-Anne Pinnock To Make Her Movie Debut In Boxing Day

25 November 2020, 07:11

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is set to appear in the movie Boxing Day
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is set to appear in the movie Boxing Day. Picture: PA Images

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock is set to star alongside Aja Naomi King in a romantic comedy called Boxing Day.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is having a pretty successful 2020; she's hosted her own reality series, she's got engaged to the love of her life, and now she's apparently been cast in a movie.

The Little Mix popstar has been cast in the UK-based romantic comedy, Boxing Day, which will be directed by I May Destroy You's Aml Ameen.

> QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Leigh-Anne Pinnock?

Leigh-Anne and Aml will also star alongside Aja Naomi King, known for her role in How to Get Away with Murder, and BAFTA-winner, Marianne Jean-Baptiste.

Excluding her various roles in music videos, this will mark Leigh-Anne's first film role.

According to the filmmakers, Boxing Day will feature an all-Black cast, in a story loosely based on Aml Ameen's life, following Melvin, a British author returning from America for Christmas, to introduce his fiancée to his family.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is set to star in a romcom
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is set to star in a romcom. Picture: PA Images

It is currently unknown who Leigh-Anne will play, but it's confirmed that it won't be the role of Melvin's fiancée, as Aja Naomi King has been given that role.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Little Mix News And Gossip

Her fellow The X Factor alum, Harry Styles, has also made huge movie news this year, following his debut in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. The 'Golden' singer is set to appear in an upcoming psychological thriller, Don't Worry Darling, and is rumoured to star alongside Brad Pitt in another film.

More News

See more More News

Shane Richie's son, Shane Nolan, has jumped to his defence after I'm A Celeb viewers branded him 'b****y'.

Shane Richie’s Son Defends I’m A Celebrity Star After He’s Branded ‘Shane B****y’ By Viewers
GRAMMY 2021 nominations are announced

GRAMMY 2021 Nominations Including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift And Dua Lipa

Harry Styles GRAMMY nominations 2021

Harry Styles' Grammy Nominations For 2021

Taylor Swift has many songs about boyfriend Joe Alwyn

All The Times Taylor Swift Wrote Songs And Lyrics About Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

The Stranger Things cast are receiving jaw-dropping pay packets for season 3

How Much Do The Stranger Things Cast Get Paid?

TV & Film

Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things 4 Release Date, Trailers, Cast And More

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa helped throw a birthday party for Miley Cyrus

WATCH: Dua Lipa Throws A Birthday Party For Miley Cyrus

Exclusive
Billie Eilish spoke about filming 'Therefore I Am' music video

WATCH: Billie Eilish Shares Behind-the-Scenes Information From 'Therefore I Am' Video

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards imagine calling Harry Styles for a collaboration

WATCH: Little Mix Reenact Hiring Harry Styles To Feature On 'Breathe'

Exclusive
Anne-Marie spoke about writing songs with Niall Horan

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith

Exclusive
Caitlyn Jenner responds to finale of KUWTK

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians