Leigh-Anne Pinnock To Make Her Movie Debut In Boxing Day

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is set to appear in the movie Boxing Day. Picture: PA Images

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock is set to star alongside Aja Naomi King in a romantic comedy called Boxing Day.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is having a pretty successful 2020; she's hosted her own reality series, she's got engaged to the love of her life, and now she's apparently been cast in a movie.

The Little Mix popstar has been cast in the UK-based romantic comedy, Boxing Day, which will be directed by I May Destroy You's Aml Ameen.

Leigh-Anne and Aml will also star alongside Aja Naomi King, known for her role in How to Get Away with Murder, and BAFTA-winner, Marianne Jean-Baptiste.

Excluding her various roles in music videos, this will mark Leigh-Anne's first film role.

According to the filmmakers, Boxing Day will feature an all-Black cast, in a story loosely based on Aml Ameen's life, following Melvin, a British author returning from America for Christmas, to introduce his fiancée to his family.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is set to star in a romcom. Picture: PA Images

It is currently unknown who Leigh-Anne will play, but it's confirmed that it won't be the role of Melvin's fiancée, as Aja Naomi King has been given that role.

Her fellow The X Factor alum, Harry Styles, has also made huge movie news this year, following his debut in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. The 'Golden' singer is set to appear in an upcoming psychological thriller, Don't Worry Darling, and is rumoured to star alongside Brad Pitt in another film.