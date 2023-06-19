Kourtney Kardashian Shares First Baby Bump Pictures After Announcing Pregnancy With Travis Barker

By Capital FM

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant and expecting her first baby with her husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian has announced the exciting news that she’s expecting her first baby with her husband Travis Barker a year after getting married.

Over the weekend, the mum-of-three, 44, announced her pregnancy in the most iconic way after holding up a handmade sign which read ‘Travis I’m pregnant’ during Blink-182’s LA concert on Friday night.

The inspiration for the sign came from the music video for the band’s hit track from 1999 titled ‘All The Small Things’, in which a fan can be seen holding up an identical sign.

The video announcement instantly went viral online, with many people rushing to congratulate Kravis on their first baby together.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first baby together. Picture: Alamy

Kourtney has now shared the first pictures of her baby bump following the announcement, which she posted on Instagram alongside the caption: “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan.”

The snaps see Kourtney wearing a mesh bodysuit which showcases her growing baby bump as her drummer beau can be seen pretending to play the drums on her belly.

This comes after the older sister of Kim and Khloe previously opened up about her journey with IVF on The Kardashians, where she said that the treatment took a toll on her mental and physical health, adding in May that she was ‘done’ with IVF.

Kourtney Kardashian announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney and Travis got married in an intimate ceremony in Portofino, Italy in May last year, a month after having a ‘practice’ wedding in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammys in April.

The Pooch founder already shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick; Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.

Meanwhile, Travis, 47, shares three kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler; his step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, and two biological children, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17.

