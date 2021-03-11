Kim Kardashian Reveals She’s A Little Mix Fan And Mixers Are Freaking Out

11 March 2021, 10:36

Kim Kardashian supporting Little Mix has excited fans.
Kim Kardashian supporting Little Mix has excited fans. Picture: PA

Kim Kardashian shared a video on social media listening to Little Mix's songs 'Wings' and 'Black Magic' and fans have been sent into meltdown over it.

Kim Kardashian has pretty much just given us the best information we’ve heard all year after revealing she’s a fan of Little Mix.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-four, who recently filed for divorce from Kanye West, shared an adorable clip with her son Saint, where she can be seen listening to some of the girl band’s music.

Cuddling up with her 5-year-old on the sofa, fans noticed Kim listening to the X Factor winners’ first-ever bop, ‘Wings’, followed by their 2015 track, ‘Black Magic’.

It wasn’t long before fans of Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and former bandmate, Jesy Nelson, took to Twitter to freak out over the fact the Kardashian sister is a Mixer!

Little Mix fans praised Kim Kardashian for listening to the girls' songs.
Little Mix fans praised Kim Kardashian for listening to the girls' songs. Picture: Twitter

One person wrote: “Omg! This is the exposure they need!! You already know their next era is gonna be huge!"

“So Kim Kardashian was listening to @LittleMix on her Instagram story today. The actual promo shes given the girls with this [sic],” shared another.

A third fan added: “Kim Kardashian listening to little mix is something I didn’t expect to see this morning.”

Little Mix fans were thriving after seeing Kim Kardashian supporting the girls.
Little Mix fans were thriving after seeing Kim Kardashian supporting the girls. Picture: Instagram
Jesy Nelson recently left Little Mix.
Jesy Nelson recently left Little Mix. Picture: PA

Others went on to say that it was “queen behaviour”, which we can completely agree with!

The SKIMS owner also recently shared on her Instagram Stories that she was listening to Olivia Rodrigo’s emotional tune, ‘Drivers License’ amid her split from her husband of nearly seven years.

All in all, fans are definitely happy to see Kim sharing songs by other women and honestly, we’re here for queens supporting queens!

