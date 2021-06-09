Kim Kardashian Pens Ex Kanye West Heartfelt Birthday Message Amid Divorce
9 June 2021, 12:52
Kim Kardashian shared a sweet birthday message for her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West left fans heartbroken after it was revealed that she had officially filed for divorce in February.
However, it seems the mother-of-four is keen to let everyone know that she still cares about her rapper ex as she shared a sweet birthday message for him to celebrate his 44th birthday.
Kim shared a throwback picture on Instagram of her and Kanye with their first three children - North, Saint and Chicago.
She wrote: “Happy Birthday. Love U for Life! [sic].”
The SKIMS owner went on to share some more snaps on her Instagram Stories, starting off with a picture of Kanye as a child back in 1987.
She also shared a snap of just the pair of them together, as well as a family photo of Kanye and their four children.
This comes just days after Kim broke her silence on their split in a teary episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
The 40-year-old addressed their divorce for the first time on-camera in a throwback clip, where she can be seen speaking to her sisters Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie.
She broke down as she said: “I just honestly can’t do this anymore. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job.”
Hinting at why their 7-year-marriage came to an end, she added: “I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that.
“He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f**king failure. It’s my third f**king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f**king loser.
Kimye both have agreed on joint custody of their four children amid their divorce.
