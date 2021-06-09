Kim Kardashian Pens Ex Kanye West Heartfelt Birthday Message Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian told Kanye West she loves him 'for life' in birthday post. Picture: Getty/PA

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian shared a sweet birthday message for her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West left fans heartbroken after it was revealed that she had officially filed for divorce in February.

However, it seems the mother-of-four is keen to let everyone know that she still cares about her rapper ex as she shared a sweet birthday message for him to celebrate his 44th birthday.

Kim shared a throwback picture on Instagram of her and Kanye with their first three children - North, Saint and Chicago.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday. Love U for Life! [sic].”

Kim Kardashian shared a heartfelt message for Kanye West's birthday. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian posted pictures with ex Kanye West for his birthday. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

The SKIMS owner went on to share some more snaps on her Instagram Stories, starting off with a picture of Kanye as a child back in 1987.

She also shared a snap of just the pair of them together, as well as a family photo of Kanye and their four children.

This comes just days after Kim broke her silence on their split in a teary episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The 40-year-old addressed their divorce for the first time on-camera in a throwback clip, where she can be seen speaking to her sisters Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie.

Kim Kardashian shared love with her ex-husband Kanye West. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kanye West with his four children he shares with Kim Kardashian. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

She broke down as she said: “I just honestly can’t do this anymore. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job.”

Hinting at why their 7-year-marriage came to an end, she added: “I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that.

“He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f**king failure. It’s my third f**king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f**king loser.

Kimye both have agreed on joint custody of their four children amid their divorce.

