Kim Kardashian Being Pursued By ‘Royals, Billionaires & Actors’ Amid Kanye West Divorce

21 April 2021, 12:34

A lot of potential suitors have reportedly reached out to show interest in the recently single Kim Kardashian.
A lot of potential suitors have reportedly reached out to show interest in the recently single Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian has allegedly been receiving a lot of romantic interest from billionaires, athletes, royal family members and actors who want to pursue a relationship with the star after she recently filed for divorce from Kanye West.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially filed for divorce in February and it seems an array of men are keen to sweep the 40-year-old reality star off her feet.

According to Page Six, the mother-of-four has been romantically pursued by a number of potential suitors, dubbing her “the most eligible billionaire bachelorette”.

How Kourtney Kardashian Really Feels About Travis Barker’s Steamy PDA Birthday Post

From “royal family members” to “A-list actors”, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has reportedly been shown a lot of interest.

A source told the publication: “People are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she’s worked with to set her up with everyone from royal family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOs.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting divorced.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting divorced.
Kim Kardashian has a series of hopeful bachelors who are trying to take her off the market.
Kim Kardashian has a series of hopeful bachelors who are trying to take her off the market.

They added: “People are also trying to reach out to her via DM.”

However, it seems the SKIMS owner isn’t quite there yet, with the source revealing: “She’s not looking to jump into anything but is keeping an open mind.”

This comes after the publication revealed that Kanye wants to “date an artist”, but it appears Kim isn’t “on the hunt to date anyone in a specific field”.

She’s hoping for her next romance to happen “organically”, with an insider adding: “The qualities most important to her are someone who values family, is supportive, fun, romantic, enjoys the simple things and is also hardworking."

Kim Kardashian with her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
Kim Kardashian with her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
Kim Kardashian is said to be not looking for anyone to date right now.
Kim Kardashian is said to be not looking for anyone to date right now.

“Someone who values family first and foremost because she’s a mom of four kids,” they added.

The publication also reported that Kim isn’t on the search for someone who is fame-hungry, adding: “She certainly wouldn’t want anyone to be with her for the spotlight,” as she wants “someone who values privacy.”

Kim and Kanye ended their seven-year marriage earlier this year, with the reality star citing irreconcilable differences in the divorce papers.

The pair have requested joint custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

