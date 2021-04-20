How Kourtney Kardashian Really Feels About Travis Barker’s Steamy PDA Birthday Post

20 April 2021, 10:27

Kourtney Kardashian gave Travis Barker 'permission' to share her birthday PDA posts.
Kourtney Kardashian gave Travis Barker 'permission' to share her birthday PDA posts. Picture: PA/@travisbarker/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is all approving of her and her boyfriend, Travis Barker’s very PDA relationship.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are one of the hottest celeb couples around right now and they have been seriously expressive of their love, with a number of PDA posts leaving little to fans’ imaginations.

One that has had people talking a lot was the Blink-182 star’s post for his girlfriend’s 42nd birthday, as he shared a number of steamy pictures with Kourtney and a NSFW video of her sucking his thumb.

Captioning the series of posts, Travis wrote: “I f*****g LOVE YOU! YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash.”

Although it all seemed very risqué to share their PDA moments on Instagram for millions to see, Kourtney is apparently more than happy with it - giving her beau her seal of approval.

Kourtney Kardashian approved of Travis Barker's PDA birthday post.
Kourtney Kardashian approved of Travis Barker's PDA birthday post. Picture: @travisbarker/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated her 42nd birthday at the beach.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated her 42nd birthday at the beach. Picture: @travisbarker/Instagram

An insider revealed to Us Weekly that the eldest Kardashian sister wasn’t the slightest bit shocked about the post, saying: "Kourtney gave Travis permission to post the sexy photos of them.”

They also went on to explain how much the high-profile relationship has blossomed since January, adding: “Their relationship has gotten more serious.

“Travis’ post on Instagram was just him wanting to let everyone in the world know how crazy he is about her.”

At least the energy is equally reciprocated, with the source adding that Kourtney doesn’t want to hide their romance from the world (hence all the PDAs, right?).

Kourtney Kardashian doesn't want to hide her relationship with Travis Barker.
Kourtney Kardashian doesn't want to hide her relationship with Travis Barker. Picture: @travisbarker/Instagram

They added: “[Kourtney] doesn’t care anymore about hiding their relationship.

“They love each other very much and their chemistry is off the charts. They’re always showing PDA.”

The pair have actually been friends for years, so maybe this level of PDA was always inevitable - either way, family and friends of Travis and Kourtney seem to be approving of all their loved-up moments as well, with many often taking to their posts gush over their romance.

