Travis Barker Shares Steamy Pictures & Video Of Kourtney Kardashian To Wish Her Happy Birthday

19 April 2021, 10:55

Travis Barker shared some seriously steamy posts for Kourtney Kardashian's birthday
Travis Barker shared some seriously steamy posts for Kourtney Kardashian's birthday. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Travis Barker’s birthday message for girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian was as risqué as always.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have made no secret of how loved up they are since confirming their relationship at the start of the year, and the happy couple just love plastering their romance all over the 'gram.

In pictures which might make the faint-hearted a tad queasy, Travis shared a Happy Birthday message to Kourtney when she turned 42 with a series of photos of them kissing, holding hands, and one of Kourtney sucking her boyfriend’s thumb.

4 Moments Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s PDAs Were Totally NSFW

Oh, there’s also one of Travis holding a half-naked Kourtney’s foot.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian often share their PDAs all over Instagram
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian often share their PDAs all over Instagram. Picture: Travis Barker/Instagram
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are 2021's hottest couple
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are 2021's hottest couple. Picture: Travis Barker/Instagram

We told you these might make you queasy.

The Blink-182 drummer captioned the pictures: “I f*****g LOVE YOU! YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash.”

He also later posted a snap of Kourtney laying on him while they sunbathed at the beach.

Kourtney’s sisters loved the uploads, with Khloe writing: “The Duke and the Duchess!!!!!!!!!!! Bridgerton vibes.”

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her birthday at the beach
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her birthday at the beach. Picture: Travis Barker/Instagram

Meanwhile, Kim commented with a string of red heart emojis.

Even Demi Lovato replied, writing: “Wow y’all are so hot it’s stupid.”

Kourtney and Travis started dating at the end of 2020, after knowing each other and being good friends for years.

