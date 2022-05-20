What Is Kanye West’s New Song About Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian prepares to hear Kanye West's song about her in The Kardashians. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian mentions that Kanye West wrote a new song about her in the latest Kardashians episode - but what do the song lyrics say about her?

The Kardashians on Hulu and Disney Plus has kept fans well and truly hooked and the latest episode has shed some light on Kim’s ongoing divorce from Kanye West.

After Ye made a brief appearance in the episode where he picked up his and Kim’s kids to take them to school - in a fire truck no less - fans saw a teaser from next week’s episode which doesn’t look as positive of an interaction from the exes.

In a preview, Kim can be seen preparing herself for a new song to be released about her by her estranged husband.

The SKIMS founder says while surrounded by her family members: “Kanye’s coming out with a new rap song. 'Kim is all in it’,” she reads out from her phone, before Kendall Jenner asks her what that means.

Kim Kardashian prepares for Kanye West's song about her to drop in The Kardashians. Picture: Alamy

Kim responds: “He’s probably talking mad s**t about me and probably saying whatever.”

The song in question isn’t explicitly mentioned in the teaser, but judging from the timeline of episodes so far, we can assume it’s probably ‘Eazy’ or ‘City Of Gods’.

Both tracks were released in January and February, respectively, so it’s only natural that Kim would’ve caught wind of the songs ahead of their release.

Kanye West calls out Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in his track 'Eazy'. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kanye West name-drops his 'wife' Kim Kardashian in his songs. Picture: Alamy

In ‘Eazy’, Ye famously took aim at Kim’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson in some threatening lyrics, rapping: “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

He also references his divorce from Kim in the track, adding: “If we go to court, we'll go to court together/ Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we'll go to court together,” referencing Khloe’s turbulent romance with Tristan Thompson.

In ‘City Of Gods’, Kanye raps about “if I let ’em have my wife”, hinting at the sourness of their relationship since she moved on with Pete.

