Kardashian Fans Think Kendall Jenner’s Controversial Cucumber Cutting Went Viral On Purpose

18 May 2022, 16:00

Fans think Kris Jenner is behind Kendall Jenner's bizarre cucumber cutting video going viral
Fans think Kris Jenner is behind Kendall Jenner's bizarre cucumber cutting video going viral. Picture: Getty/Hulu
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kendall Jenner has gone viral for the confusing way she cuts cucumbers - and now some people think Kris Jenner was behind the idea.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kendall Jenner cutting a cucumber in the most confusing way is one of the many reasons fans tuned into the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu and Disney Plus last week.

Of course, her argument with Scott Disick as well as many other moments were trending topics from the episode, but nothing quite as talked-about as Kendall cutting a cucumber!

Why Kendall Jenner Completely Lost It At Scott Disick

If you haven’t watched the clip yet, the supermodel basically goes to cut up some slices as a snack and after declining her momager Kris Jenner’s offer for the chef to make her a snack, proceeds to almost cut the vegetable backwards, with her hand holding the opposite side of the cucumber.

Yep - it looks just as confusing as it sounds!

It wasn’t long before fans hopped on TikTok to create some hilarious parody videos mimicking Kendall’s kitchen skills, and it’s safe to say the trend has even taken over the app.

However, it wasn’t long before the one and only Kris Jenner got named as the genius behind what some are calling the cucumber fiasco a mere PR stunt.

The believable reason behind why some fans think Kendall’s cutting skills were simply for publicity is because the 26-year-old was wearing a sweatshirt by her very own tequila brand, 818.

Kendall Jenner has gone viral for the way she cuts cucumbers
Kendall Jenner has gone viral for the way she cuts cucumbers. Picture: Alamy
Kendall Jenner caused a stir with the way she cut cucumbers
Kendall Jenner caused a stir with the way she cut cucumbers. Picture: E!/Hulu

So, of course, thanks to the millions of views the cucumber video has received, Kenny has been racking up the views on her brand.

Pretty genius, right?

We’ll never know if it was all just a PR stunt, but we wouldn’t put it past the queen of genius ideas, Kris Jenner.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

How to watch Harry Styles gig on release day...

How To Watch Harry Styles' 'One Night Only In New York' Livestream

Harry Styles spoke about his relationship with Olivia Wilde for the first time

Harry Styles Talks About Girlfriend Olivia Wilde For The First Time

Harry Styles lost his lion ring at Coachella and fans are trying to get it back to him

Harry Styles Reunites With His Lion Ring After Losing It At Coachella

Joe Alwyn has been dating Taylor Swift for three years

Who Is Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn? All The Facts From Net Worth To Acting Roles

Taylor Swift

Little Mix made millions even before going on tour

Little Mix Made Over £5 Million Before Their Confetti Tour

Taylor Swift is receiving an honorary doctorate from NYU

Taylor Swift Couldn't Be Prouder To Receive Honorary Doctorate From NYU

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star