Kardashian Fans Think Kendall Jenner’s Controversial Cucumber Cutting Went Viral On Purpose

Fans think Kris Jenner is behind Kendall Jenner's bizarre cucumber cutting video going viral. Picture: Getty/Hulu

By Capital FM

Kendall Jenner has gone viral for the confusing way she cuts cucumbers - and now some people think Kris Jenner was behind the idea.

Kendall Jenner cutting a cucumber in the most confusing way is one of the many reasons fans tuned into the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu and Disney Plus last week.

Of course, her argument with Scott Disick as well as many other moments were trending topics from the episode, but nothing quite as talked-about as Kendall cutting a cucumber!

If you haven’t watched the clip yet, the supermodel basically goes to cut up some slices as a snack and after declining her momager Kris Jenner’s offer for the chef to make her a snack, proceeds to almost cut the vegetable backwards, with her hand holding the opposite side of the cucumber.

Yep - it looks just as confusing as it sounds!

It wasn’t long before fans hopped on TikTok to create some hilarious parody videos mimicking Kendall’s kitchen skills, and it’s safe to say the trend has even taken over the app.

However, it wasn’t long before the one and only Kris Jenner got named as the genius behind what some are calling the cucumber fiasco a mere PR stunt.

The believable reason behind why some fans think Kendall’s cutting skills were simply for publicity is because the 26-year-old was wearing a sweatshirt by her very own tequila brand, 818.

Kendall Jenner has gone viral for the way she cuts cucumbers. Picture: Alamy

Kendall Jenner caused a stir with the way she cut cucumbers. Picture: E!/Hulu

So, of course, thanks to the millions of views the cucumber video has received, Kenny has been racking up the views on her brand.

Pretty genius, right?

We’ll never know if it was all just a PR stunt, but we wouldn’t put it past the queen of genius ideas, Kris Jenner.

