Why Kendall Jenner Completely Lost It At Scott Disick

Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner came to blows on The Kardashians. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Here is everything that was said between Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick during their fiery argument on Hulu's The Kardashians.

Kendall Jenner let Scott Disick meet her wrath in the latest episode of The Kardashians, with the stars exchanging many passionate words during the row.

On May 12, fans were finally met with the explosive drama that had been long-teased in the new reality series promotional teasers.

Kendall and Scott came to blows over the political matter of special occasions within he Kardashian clan, with the dad-of-three claiming that he has been feeling increasingly omitted from family events.

Scott – who was in a relationship with Ken’s sister Kourtney for almost a decade – confronted the model after she failed to invite him to her 26th birthday party.

Kendall Jenner got heated with Scott on the latest episode of The Kardashians. Picture: Alamy

It all began when Scott, 38, brought his grievances to momager Kris Jenner, citing that not only was he upset about being left out of the Thanksgiving dinner, but also Kourtney and Travis Barker’s engagement.

His annoyance then moved on over to Kendall, with her responding to the birthday celebration snub by saying: "I didn't really invite anyone to my birthday, it was empty."

To which Scott replied: “Everybody came.”

The pair cleared up the confusion as they realised they were crossing wires between the 26-year-old’s party and intimate birthday dinner.

Scott Disick told the Kardashians that he had been feeling left out. Picture: Alamy

Kendall Jenner had a small birthday celebration back in November. Picture: Alamy

Kendall reassured him: "Literally, only Kourtney and Travis came, that wasn't a party."

Tensions were high during the stormy disagreement, with both parties firing back and forth with their arguments, and neither was quick to back down.

The supermodel didn’t mince her words when she attempted to set the record straight with her sister’s former flame.

“That is not my business at the end of the day. Making Kourtney uncomfortable, like, that's not part of my business. I'm so sorry that that makes you sad and I'm not ever trying to leave you out," she passionately hit back at Scott.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in October 2021. Picture: Alamy

Fans will have to wait until May 19 for the resolution of their spat, as the latest episode left the two family members on quite the icy note.

"I have not heard you say sorry," the 28-year-old claimed.

With Kendall rebutting: “This is so f***ing ridiculous, you won't let me speak, Scott."

The Kardashians is certainly delivering on their promise of drama since dropping on April 14, the first season will be ten episodes long, with five having already been released at the time of writing.

