How did Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez meet?

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are happier than ever in their relationship. But how did the couple meet? Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande is loved-up with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez. But how did the ‘Positions’ singer and the wealthy real estate agent, who often post cute pictures together, are rumoured to be engaged and now living together, meet?

Let’s take a look…

According to E! News, the ‘Toxic Love’ singer and Dalton ‘run in the same circles,’ so they’ve always had mutual friends.

Although we don’t know the date they got together, it looks like they began their relationship in January 2020.

A source told People back in March: "They have been hanging out for a couple of months.

"Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton."

Ari fans will remember she was photographed kissing a ‘mystery man’ in a bar in California in February, and we now know it was Dalton!

A few days later he was filmed attending a party with Ariana in West Hollywood, thrown for Scooter Braun’s wife.

The new couple then decided to quarantine together when the first round of lockdown restrictions were announced, which is when they took their romance to the next level.

A source said at the time: “She’s gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine.

“They’ve been spending a lot of one on one time at home.”

We just love them together!

