Where Do Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Live & Do They Live Together?

Ariana Grande recently purchased an LA mansion. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

Ariana Grande has emigrated from the East coast to the West coast and is super loved up with boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, so, are they living together?

Ariana Grande has officially made the big move to LA from New York making some pretty sizeable property purchases where she spent most of 2020, in lockdown, with her real estate developer beau, Dalton Gomez.

So, are the pair living together, and just where did Ari drop millions on a plush pad?

Ariana Grande Splurges Millions On Two Mansions Including Ellen DeGeneres Property

Do Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez live together?

The short answer is yes, the long answer is yes, but perhaps not forever.

Whether Ariana and Dalton live together permanently is up for debate, but they were certainly staying with each other during the Coronavirus lockdown which saw many couples in the same situation.

Either commit to living under the same roof, or face months apart!

It is far to say the pair were in the early stages of their relationship when the pandemic ground everything to a halt, having only become official (as far as we know) in early 2020, but the lockdown has clearly proven they compatible if they're still super loved-up!

They first went official in the zoom-shot music video for her and Justin Bieber's track 'Stuck Wit U' sharing a smooch in her bedroom, proving they were definitely locking down together in the luxury pad.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have been living together in 2020. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

Where are Ariana and Dalton living together?

The GRAMMY winning artist forked out an enormous $13.7 million for the extremely modern mansion in the Hollywood Hills where she and Dalton have posted snaps from, indicating this is her full time property they are both currently living.

It is situated in the highly exclusive Hollywood Hills and she can call the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Diana Ross neighbours.

It is not clear whether Dalton, who is a luxury real estate agent, had any part in closing these real estate deals for her.

Ari reportedly then dropped another $6.75 million on Ellen's former home that she and wife Portia flipped in Montecito, where she appeared to record the promotional skit for her and Lady Gaga's 'Rain On Me' from, although it's rumoured to be for a family member, not her.

So, Ari's New York penthouse must have been empty for some time, we wonder if she will be showing Dalton around it anytime soon, or getting rid of it altogether?

