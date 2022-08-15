Coco Lodge Shares Her Love Island Audition Tape Revealing How She Became A Casa Amor Girl

By Capital FM

Coco Lodge has released her Love Island cast tape on YouTube, sharing exactly what producers saw before she headed into the villa.

Coco Lodge has given an insight into what it’s like auditioning for Love Island after the Casa Amor contestant shared her original cast tape from this year.

Taking to YouTube to share the tape, the series 8 contestant said: “You all keep asking about the application process of the show… I got scouted but you still have to audition, this is my original audition tape I applied with after being scouted for the show.”

The one-minute video shows clips of Coco showing off her skills and hobbies including clips of her in the gym, on a night out and at a dance class, while she talks to the camera about what she’s looking for in a man.

Coco Lodge has released her Love Island audition tape. Picture: ITV2

Coco Lodge revealed the tape that turned her into a Casa Amor contestant. Picture: @coco_lodge/Instagram

In the tape, Coco can be heard saying: “Hi, I’m Coco and I’m from Surrey. I’m a freelance graphics designer and I also own a clothing brand.”

She goes on to say: “I need somebody’s help to filter out all the bulls*** men, I want to get married young, my biological clock is like ding, ding, ding, I need to be pregnant right now. I want four children and then once they’ve grown up I want to foster.

“But all the guys I meet just use me for sex, and I’m just in and out of situationships. Just someone who wants to commit to me! I want love.”

Coco Lodge remained unfiltered in her Love Island audition tape. Picture: @coco_lodge/Instagram

Coco Lodge entered Love Island as a Casa Amor bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Coco went on to outline her ‘toxic traits’, adding: “It doesn’t really grow on me – feelings. Like if I’m instantly attracted to someone I’m instantly obsessed with them, like FBI style stalking their whole life.

“No filter, I’m a little bit toxic – Britney Spears has got nothing on me. Super extra and needs to be centre of attention.”

Coco was one of many islanders who were scouted by producers for this year’s series, alongside the likes of Gemma Owen, Ikenna Ekwonna, Indiyah Polak, Davide Sanclimenti, Luca Bish and Liam Llewellyn.

