Exclusive

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

19 July 2022, 14:00 | Updated: 19 July 2022, 15:20

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Coco Lodge joined Capital Breakfast where she dished the dirt on some of Love Island's juiciest secrets...

Coco Lodge sat down with Capital Breakfast following her exit from Love Island.

During her chat with Roman, Sonny & Sian, Coco revealed that inside the villa, the Islanders had a sneaky way of communicating to each other.

Is Love Island’s Ekin-Su Related To Central Cee?

Although they weren't allowed to speak about the 'outside world', Coco shared how the Casa Amor girls were able to exchange information to the boys through their phones.

Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast. Picture: Station owned

"We're not allowed to talk about [the outside world] and if we start, we get told off by the 'voice of God' coming from above. So we communicate through the phone and write little secret messages to each other under the duvet."

When asked what kind of messages they'd exchange, Coco revealed: "People want to know how many followers they're on or they want to know, like, what's in the press about them.

"Obviously it's kind of hard not to tell your friends or your new couple so you do write secret messages to each other."

Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast. Picture: Station owned

Coco also shared how there were long breaks between the action within the two villas, as there was only one camera crew to film both: "We're separated from the boys for long periods of time, so our time to graft is like really, really small."

"That's why when we're like kissing them straight away, like it looks a bit desperate, but actually, we have to get in there because otherwise we wouldn't make it back."

The Islander then revealed that once a week the couples would be split up: "A secret no one knows about being in the Love Island Villa is that we have same-sex bed nights where we're not allowed to chat with the boys."

"We have to pair up with a girl to keep us away from the boys for one night... It's a nice break."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Love Islanders' 'opening the salon' terminology meaning explained

What Exactly Does ‘Opening The Salon’ Mean In Love Island?

Fans are all saying the same thing about Sabrina and Ariana

This Sabrina Carpenter Songs Sounds Just Like Ariana Grande And We're Obsessed

Love Island star Ekin-Su's family has said she's related to a rapper and fans think it's Central Cee

Is Love Island’s Ekin-Su Related To Central Cee?

You can now study Harry Styles at uni...

You Can Now Study An Entire Harry Styles Course At University

Usher updates fans on Justin Bieber's health following his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Usher Shares Update On Justin Bieber’s Health Amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

Love Island's Luca's family shared a statement apologising to fans over the treatment of Gemma

Love Island Star Luca Bish’s Family Apologise Over His Behaviour Towards Gemma Owen

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

Exclusive
Halsey & Roman make amends

WATCH: Halsey & Roman Kemp Make Amends After Years Of Feuding

Exclusive
Steve Carell chatted about his latest movie role

WATCH: Steve Carell Is The Voice Coach We All Need

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star