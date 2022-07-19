Exclusive

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

By Capital FM

Coco Lodge joined Capital Breakfast where she dished the dirt on some of Love Island's juiciest secrets...

Coco Lodge sat down with Capital Breakfast following her exit from Love Island.

During her chat with Roman, Sonny & Sian, Coco revealed that inside the villa, the Islanders had a sneaky way of communicating to each other.

Is Love Island’s Ekin-Su Related To Central Cee?

Although they weren't allowed to speak about the 'outside world', Coco shared how the Casa Amor girls were able to exchange information to the boys through their phones.

Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast. Picture: Station owned

"We're not allowed to talk about [the outside world] and if we start, we get told off by the 'voice of God' coming from above. So we communicate through the phone and write little secret messages to each other under the duvet."

When asked what kind of messages they'd exchange, Coco revealed: "People want to know how many followers they're on or they want to know, like, what's in the press about them.

"Obviously it's kind of hard not to tell your friends or your new couple so you do write secret messages to each other."

Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast. Picture: Station owned

Coco also shared how there were long breaks between the action within the two villas, as there was only one camera crew to film both: "We're separated from the boys for long periods of time, so our time to graft is like really, really small."

"That's why when we're like kissing them straight away, like it looks a bit desperate, but actually, we have to get in there because otherwise we wouldn't make it back."

The Islander then revealed that once a week the couples would be split up: "A secret no one knows about being in the Love Island Villa is that we have same-sex bed nights where we're not allowed to chat with the boys."

"We have to pair up with a girl to keep us away from the boys for one night... It's a nice break."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital