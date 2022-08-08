Summer Claims Heated Exchange With Coco Was ‘Edited’ During Love Island Reunion

8 August 2022, 11:00

What really went down with Coco and Summer at the Love Island reunion
What really went down with Coco and Summer at the Love Island reunion. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Summer Botwe and Coco Lodge had an explosive row during the Love Island reunion episode on Sunday night.

The talk of the Love Island reunion was Summer Botwe’s heated exchange with fellow Casa Amor contestant Coco Lodge.

The pair didn’t hold back during the episode which aired on Sunday night as the former islanders appeared to address a feud that had begun outside of the reunion.

It all started when host comedian Darren Harriott asked four of the Casa Amor contestants; Summer, Coco, Josh Le Grove and Billy Brown, about who had hooked up with who since leaving the villa.

“You’d love to know wouldn’t you?” Billy cheekily responded, to which Summer chimed in: “I know someone who wishes they would have got with someone, but we move…”

Coco and Josh were both dumped from Love Island at the same time
Coco and Josh were both dumped from Love Island at the same time. Picture: ITV2
Summer and Josh have been getting close since meeting on Love Island
Summer and Josh have been getting close since meeting on Love Island. Picture: @summerbotwe/Instagram
Coco and Summer had a heated exchange at the Love Island reunion
Coco and Summer had a heated exchange at the Love Island reunion. Picture: ITV2

Summer’s comment came after Coco said in a podcast last week that she wish she’d hooked up with Josh when they were dumped from the villa.

In response to Summer, who’s been getting to know Josh since they were in the villa, Coco could be seen shaking her head as she insisted: “It’s all B******t. Oh it’s only banter. If you can’t handle a big personality don’t go on reality TV.”

“Friends don’t say certain things, but alright,” responded Summer, before adding in: “If you wanna talk about you, we can..."

"I just wanna clarify I never fight over a boy coz there's no competition!” Summer added, despite Coco insisting it was only ‘a joke’.

Summer claimed her row with Coco was edited on the Love Island reunion
Summer claimed her row with Coco was edited on the Love Island reunion. Picture: SummerBotwe/Twitter
Coco thanked fans for their support after the Love Island reunion
Coco thanked fans for their support after the Love Island reunion. Picture: @coco_lodge/Instagram

It wasn’t long before fans got involved and shared their thoughts on Twitter, asking for the ‘full’ row to be aired as Summer claimed producers had ‘edited’ the exchange.

“Of course they edited it, we move thooo [sic],” Summer tweeted after the fight aired.

This comes just a few days a fan who attended the reunion tweeted about the explosive row between the former friends, claiming that Coco ‘left’ the studio during the exchange and audience members had to ‘cheer her to come back’.

Coco has since taken to social media to subtly address the feud, simply thanking her followers for their ‘support’.

See more More News

