Inside Chris Hughes Party Holiday As Ex-Girlfriend Jesy Nelson Confirms New Romance

Chris Hughes lives his best single life on holiday following Jesy Nelson split. Picture: Instagram @chrishughesofficial/ @jesynelson

Chris Hughes has been living his best life on holiday in Greece as his ex-girlfriend and Little Mix star, Jesy Nelson, has moved on with her rumoured new man, Sean Sagar.

Love Island's Chris Hughes has broken his social media silence after his Little Mix ex-girlfriend, Jesy Nelson, was publicly spotted with her rumoured beau, Sean Sagar, while he enjoyed a wild holiday in Mykonos.

The 27-year-old star is living his best life, taking to Instagram to share a topless selfie and partying with his friends in Greece, posting plenty of wild videos of him drinking, sunbathing at the beach, and even a cut he managed to get on his eye!

Chris Hughes Opens Up About Jesy Nelson Split For First Time

Chris is still yet to address Jesy’s new alleged romance, however, he seemed to be enjoying his time with his pals, after revealing last month that he was left ‘heartbroken’ by his split from the ‘Holiday’ songstress.

Speaking about his relationship with Jesy for the first time since they split, he sat down with Vicky Pattison on her podcast, to say: "I don’t think I’ve ever felt heartbreak or anything."

Chris Hughes revealed a cut he got above his eye, on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

He continued: “And then a couple of weeks down the line, you start thinking about it less and less. And the next thing, you’re good as gold.”

This comes as the ‘Break Up Song’ star was spotted holding hands with Sean, out and about in Brighton.

She had previously insisted that the pair were ‘just friends’, but after some PDA pictures emerged, Chris was reportedly left ‘gutted.’

An insider revealed to a tabloid, earlier this month, that Chris really wanted his romance with Jesy to work out, saying: "Chris was really in love with Jesy and wanted it to work."

Chris and Jesy dated for over a year. Picture: Instagram

They added: "He thought they were going to be together forever, so seeing pictures of her with Sean’s arms on her bare skin, looking warm and relaxed, was a hard pill to swallow. He’s gutted.”

“He’s aware that Sean and Jesy became more friendly and started hanging out soon after they split.

“Breakups are hard enough so with lockdown to deal with as well, it has been doubly tough for him.”

Chris and Jesy called time on their relationship in April this year after 16 months together.

