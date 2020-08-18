Jesy Nelson Leaves Flirty Comment On Rumoured Bae Sean Sagar's Instagram

18 August 2020, 10:11

Jesy Nelson is flirting with her new actor man, Sean Sagar
Jesy Nelson is flirting with her new actor man, Sean Sagar. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson/Getty Images

Jesy Nelson is proving she doesn't care who knows about her new man, Sean Sagar, leaving some seriously thirsty comments on his Instagram snaps.

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson has been leaving seriously flirty comments on rumoured new boyfriend, Sean Sagar's Instagram snaps, proving she isn't bothered about who knows about her relationship with The Gentleman actor.

Jesy Nelson Boyfriend: Who Is The Little Mix Star Dating?

Uploading a pretty smouldering modelling shot to his Instagram, the 30-year-old Our Girl actor captioned the shot 'It's been a while'.

The pop star was unable to help herself dropping by a comment, letting everyone know they're an item, writing, "Here he is" with love heart eyes.

Jesy Nelson leaves flirty comment on Sean Sagar's Instagram
Jesy Nelson leaves flirty comment on Sean Sagar's Instagram. Picture: Instagram @officialseansagar

The pair were first romantically linked when being spotted having drinks at a rooftop bar in Stratford, East London, after insisting they were nothing more than friends.

The 'Holiday' singer then further hinted she was spending a night in with the Our Girl actor posting his pretty enormous fast food order compared with her tiny dinner of chicken and carrot sticks.

Since, they've headed on a romantic staycation together to Newquay where they happily posed for snaps with fans at the beachside town who couldn't believe they were seeing the superstar strolling around their town.

Jesy split from her Love Island boyfriend, Chris Hughes, earlier in 2020 after a year long relationship and is said to have grown closer to Sean during lockdown.

As the pair are clearly living their best lives and unbothered about who sees them, we reckon we'll be seeing a lot more from this couple in the future!

