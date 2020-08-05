Jade Thirlwall Uses Her Own Bar To Promote Little Mix Single ‘Holiday’

5 August 2020, 11:27

Jade Thirlwall is promoting 'Holiday' in the bar she owns
Jade Thirlwall is promoting 'Holiday' in the bar she owns. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

Jade Thirlwall is making the most of having her own bar, using Arbeia in South Shields to promote Little Mix’s new single ‘Holiday’.

Little Mix have just dropped ‘Holiday’, the second single from their forthcoming sixth album, and the girls are making sure everyone across the nation knows about it.

Jade Thirlwall, who owns bar Arbeia in South Shields, Newcastle, is even printing receipts urging customers to download the girls’ new single.

The pop star, 27, has printed “Stream Holiday by Little Mix on iTunes and Spotify now!” on the bottom of each receipt.

Little Mix have just released 'Holiday'
Little Mix have just released 'Holiday'. Picture: Getty

She also shared a glimpse inside her business when she posted a photo of herself standing in front of neon angel wings, displaying her toned tummy in a crop top while rocking black joggers and an oversized shirt.

“We got all the receipts you need @arbeiasouthshields #StreamHoliday,” she wrote alongside the Instagram upload.

Jade changed the name of her bar from Red Door to Arbeia at the start of 2020, as a nod to one of South Shields’ most famous landmarks.

She opened the business in her hometown in October 2019 and it has remained a hot spot in the town ever since.

Explaining in a Facebook post on the bar’s page in February, Jade announced the re-branding.

“We have changed the name of our bar to Arbeia!” She said. "This now has a direct link with our town (Roman Fort) as well as a link with our nightclub ‘Industry’.”

She also revised the bar’s drink menu and prices after “listening to our customers.”

Night club Industry sits beside Arbeia, but nightclubs are yet to be given the go ahead to reopen by the government following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

