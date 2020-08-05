WATCH: Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Left 'Distraught' By Racism Aged 9 At School

5 August 2020, 09:07 | Updated: 5 August 2020, 09:14

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares earliest experience of racism on 'The Talk'
Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares earliest experience of racism on 'The Talk'. Picture: Channel 4/ The Talk/ Twitter

Leigh-Anne Pinnock recounts her earliest experience of racism aged 9 at school in an honest conversation with her parents whilst appearing on Channel 4's 'The Talk'.

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has opened up about her early experiences of racism alongside a host of other black British celebrities on Channel 4's The Talk and fans are praising the singer for opening up the dialogue and being so honest about the racism she's endured.

Sitting in between her parents, John and Debora, 28-year-old Leigh-Anne bravely opened up about her first memory of racism to them, admitting it left her incredibly hurt.

She said: "I had a little incident in primary school, a boy wrote on a bit of paper, Name: Leigh-Anne, Age: 9, Nationality: Jungle."

"I saw it and my heart just dropped, I knew it was racism, I was nine years old, and I was just distraught by it."

Other celebrities who appeared on the one off special to 'shine a light on a moment that takes place in every black child's life' included Tinie Tempah, Emeli Sandé and Marvin and Rochelle Humes.

Leigh-Anne also recounted being told when she joined Little Mix after winning The X Factor in 2012:

"You're the black girl, you're going to have to work ten times harder."

After she, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Jesy Nelson had become the successful group they are, Leigh-Anne was still worried 'at fans events no one would be calling her name.'

Fans have flooded the singer with messages of support, letting her know she's loved and valued, and praised her for speaking about her past.

One person wrote: "I love you so much Leigh-Anne I’m so proud of you for speaking up about your past."

"You deserve all the love and happiness in this world. I LOVE YOU."

Another wrote a message urging everyone to watch the programme to educate themselves about black British people's experiences, saying:

"Watch it to understand those who have been forced into difficulties throughout their lives, watch it to learn, watch it for Leigh-Anne."

The 'Holiday' singer is also working on a BBC documentary centred around 'race and prejudice in the UK' and was spotted filming with a camera crew at a Black Lives Matter protest in London.

There has not been a confirmed air date for the documentary.

