Chris Hughes ‘Gutted’ After Ex Jesy Nelson & Sean Sagar PDA Pictures Emerge Following Dating Rumours

3 August 2020, 10:58

Jesy Nelson was spotted out with Sean Sagar and Chris Hughes is said to be finding it 'hard' to see
Jesy Nelson was spotted out with Sean Sagar and Chris Hughes is said to be finding it 'hard' to see. Picture: Instagram/PA

Chris Hughes is ‘gutted’ after seeing pictures of his ex-girlfriend Jesy Nelson seemingly moving on with Sean Sagar after the Little Mix star was spotted on a 'date' with her rumoured boyfriend.

Chris Hughes is reportedly finding it ‘hard’ to see his Little Mix star ex-girlfriend, Jesy Nelson, pictured out and about with Sean Sagar after rumours emerged that they were dating.

In pictures obtained by a tabloid, The Search star was spotted getting cosy with the Our Girl actor, with his arm on her ‘bare skin’.

Jesy Nelson ‘Confirms’ Sean Sagar Relationship As Little Mix Star Is Photographed On ‘Date’

An insider revealed that the former Love Islander is ‘gutted’, saying: "Chris was really in love with Jesy and wanted it to work.

“He thought they were going to be together forever, so seeing pictures of her with Sean’s arms on her bare skin, looking warm and relaxed, was a hard pill to swallow. He’s gutted."

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson were together for over a year
Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson were together for over a year. Picture: Instagram

They added: “He’s aware that Sean and Jesy became more friendly and started hanging out soon after they split.

“Breakups are hard enough so with lockdown to deal with as well, it has been doubly tough for him.

“Fortunately, he’s got good friends and family around to cheer him up.”

This comes after Chris said he was left ‘heartbroken’ after their split.

Jesy Nelson was spotted on a 'date' with Sean Sagar
Jesy Nelson was spotted on a 'date' with Sean Sagar. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to Vicky Pattinson on her podcast, he revealed: "I don’t think I’ve ever felt heartbroken or anything.

“And then a couple of weeks down the line, you start thinking about it less and less. And the next thing, you’re good as gold.”

The pair first started dating in early 2019 and were together for 16 months, before calling it quits in April this year.

