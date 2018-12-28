People Think Kylie Jenner's Feet Are Photoshopped In The Kardashian Christmas Card

28 December 2018, 12:45

Kardashian Christmas card 2018
Kardashian Christmas card 2018. Picture: Instagram / @pierresnaps via @kimkardashian

The people of Reddit may have finally taken it too far...

If you thought the only issue with this year's Kardashian Christmas card was Kendall Jenner being mysteriously absent, you would be wrong. So so wrong.

The Kardashian keen beans over on Reddit have been analysing the 2k18 Christmas card, and have noticed something interesting. In the greatest conspiracy of 2018, people have been claiming that Kylie Jenner's feet are actually just Khloe Kardashian's feet but flipped around.

In the image below, Khloe's feet are on the far left, and Kylie's on the right.

One user, peachstones, really got into this and said "They're 100% the same pair of feet - check out the line down the outside ankle on both of their right feet, and the way the big toe is slightly under the first toe. With the left feet, same thing - you can trace the line down the outer side of the foot and see all the same bumps. On that foot though, the pad just before the big toe has been shaved down on kylie's to create the illusion of the foot being at a different angle - her foot should be facing forward, but the foot it was cloned from is cocked to the side."

Who knew feet were such an issue?

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner
Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram

We're still not fully convinced of the photoshopping - but whether or not the feet are photoshopped, the Christmas card is still cute, and the Reddit thread devoted to this mystery is still hilarious.

