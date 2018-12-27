Kendall Jenner Sasses The Kardashians After Being Left Out Of Their Christmas Card

Kardashian Christmas Card 2018. Picture: Kendall Jenner Instagram Story

Kendall Jenner was noticeably absent from this year's Kardashian Christmas card, and her response will have you in tears.

The Kardashians are a tight-knit family, and their Christmas cards are one of the most iconic celebrity Christmas cards ever (move over, everyone else). This year's card was absolutely no exception.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan and all their wonderful kids were dressed in white, sitting on a white sofa, looking as glam as ever. Although, as beautiful and aesthetic as the photo is, we couldn't help but notice that a certain Kendall Jenner was missing from the lineup.

> Kendall Jenner Boyfriend: Who Is She Dating From Ben Simmons To Jordan Clarkson Rumours

Kim explained in her own Instagram post that some family members, including Kendall, were missing as they shot the photo very last minute with whoever was around at the time. This also explains why husbands, parents, and partners aren't in the photo either. Whilst Kim's reasoning for the absence of Kardashians/ Jenners is completely valid, Kendall's sassy response was hilarious and petty and we love it.

It started off with just a Tweet.

HA well this is awkward pic.twitter.com/gyyxVZLSDE — Kendall (@KendallJenner) December 24, 2018

It then got a whole lot better, after Kendall posted this really brilliantly photoshopped image to her Instagram story. It makes it looks like the Tellytubby sun, but honestly, we're here for it. No one likes being left out of family photos!

Kendall Jenner photoshops herself into Kardashian Christmas card. Picture: Kendall Jenner Instagram story

If her photoshops skills haven't impressed you, here's another one she posted which is a little more seamless. The photo looks like it's from the Kardashian's 2017 Christmas card photoshoot, but it works just as well in this photo (even if she does look a little bit done with life).

Kendall Jenner photoshopped herself into the Kardashian Christmas card. Picture: Kendall Jenner Instagram story

...And finally, we have the Christmas card to end all Christmas cards. Kendall's most iconic photo to date. The only Christmas card I ever want for the rest of my life:

Kendall Jenner Christmas Card. Picture: Kendall Jenner Instagram story

We're am still not entirely over that last image. It's truly a work of art.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

If you wanted a look at the actual Christmas card, have a little look below and let us know your thoughts!