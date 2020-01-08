Kylie Jenner Donates $1Million To Australian Relief Effort After Facing Huge Backlash Over Real Fur Post

8 January 2020, 13:55 | Updated: 8 January 2020, 14:12

Kylie Jenner was called out for being 'disconnected from reality'
Kylie Jenner has donated $1million to Australian relief effort after facing a backlash.

Kylie Jenner has donated $1million to Australian relief effort, days after being called out for 'hypocrisy' on Instagram.

After sharing that she was 'heartbroken' hearing half a billion animals had died due to wildfires, she proceeded to post an Instagram story of herself wearing mink fur slippers as well as a photo with the caption: "Find ur fire."

Love Island 2020 Contestant Eve Gale's Link To Kylie Jenner Explained

A source told PEOPLE: "That post was completely unintentional.

"Kylie stands behind her desire to want to help provide relief towards the devastation the fires have caused."

Kylie Jenner received backlash for her social media posts
The make-up mogul was called out for being 'disconnected from reality' just days after her sister Kim Kardashian was branded 'tone deaf' for not using their money and platform to help with the fires.

One user took to Twitter, writing: "Meanwhile kylie jenner posting her 1100 dollar REAL FUR slippers right after her “heart was broken” about animals being killed.... imagine being this disconnected from reality."

Another posted the clown emoji, saying: "Kylie jenner really posted an insta story crying abt the animals in australia and then posted a picture of her real mink fur slides straight after...circus time booboo [sic]."

"Instead of every celebrity posting about it , they should try donating ... it’s the ones who have the most money who don’t donate," added another.

Kylie Jenner faced backlash on Twitter
Kim Kardashian hit back at a fan
Kim clapped back at a fan who posted: "Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny."

The mother-of-four shut down the tweet, saying: "Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicise everything."

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has since been promoting links to where people can donate themselves.

The fires are still raging in areas like New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.

