Kim Kardashian West Hits Back At Critics Over Letting North West Wearing Red Lipstick

28 December 2018, 12:33

Kim Kardashian West speaks out after being slammed for letting North West wear red lipstick over the holidays.

Over the festive season, Kim Kardashian West shared a beautiful family photo from Christmas Eve and many people were fast to notice that 5-year old North was wearing red lipstick.

However, many social media users were critical calling the look too “mature” for the young child.

One user wrote, "The kid too young to wear lipstick."

Another tweeter replied to KKW’s photo stating, "North and that red lip is so iconic!" to which the reality star replied "It just might be a new Classic Red Lip I have launch VERY soon,"

According to Kim, the look was all North's decision.

Kim is no stranger to mom-shaming. Last summer, social media users critiqued the KKW Beauty owner for straightening North's naturally curly locks.

