Kim Kardashian West Hits Back At Critics Over Letting North West Wearing Red Lipstick

Kim Kardashian West speaks out after being slammed for letting North West wear red lipstick over the holidays.

Over the festive season, Kim Kardashian West shared a beautiful family photo from Christmas Eve and many people were fast to notice that 5-year old North was wearing red lipstick.

However, many social media users were critical calling the look too “mature” for the young child.

❄️ Christmas 2018 ❄️ pic.twitter.com/4l1LjzKaYv — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2018

One user wrote, "The kid too young to wear lipstick."

My mom would slap fire out me she saw me rocking red lipstick outside at that age 🤔🤔🤔 — Jenn (@JennPineyro) December 27, 2018

Another tweeter replied to KKW’s photo stating, "North and that red lip is so iconic!" to which the reality star replied "It just might be a new Classic Red Lip I have launch VERY soon,"

It just might be a new Classic Red Lip I have launch VERY soon 💋 https://t.co/159rpXMUxp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2018

According to Kim, the look was all North's decision.

She picked it though! It’s a special occasion! https://t.co/dGIEjr7yAN — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2018

Kim is no stranger to mom-shaming. Last summer, social media users critiqued the KKW Beauty owner for straightening North's naturally curly locks.

