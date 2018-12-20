Kim Kardashian Reveals Saint West’s ‘Elf On The Shelf’ Died So North West Drew Up A Grave

The Kardashian-West family lost an elf in the ‘Elf On The Shelf’ game. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Oh, Saint.

Kim Kardashian West filled her house with lots of tiny little elves for a game of ‘Elf On The Shelf’ and Saint is responsible for one losing its magic.

The festivity is based on the book The Elf on the Shelf written by Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell, the elves are spies for Santa. The elves ‘report’ back to the North Pole whether the children have been naughty or nice.

Each night, the elves move, and the catch is they cannot be touched or they will die. Kinda scary but ok...

Unfortunately, Kim’s 3-year-old son Saint went against all warnings and laid hands on an elf.

The reality star revealed on her Instagram that fast-thinking North has created a grave for the elf, featuring a bed of grass, a tombstone with a huge skull and the words “RIP”.

North West drew up a grave after Saint West touched his elf. Picture: Instagram

Kim captioned the post laughing: “Saint touched his Elf on a Shelf so North just brought this in,”

Luckily there is still hope.

According to the official website, an Elf can be revived if the person responsible writes a note to Santa apologising for the touch, sprinkles some cinnamon next to the Elf for added vitamins or sings a Christmas carol with the family.

