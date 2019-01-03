Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Allegedly Using A New Surrogate To Carry Their Fourth Child

3 January 2019, 15:44

The Kardashian-West family is reportedly expanding.
The Kardashian-West family is reportedly expanding. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly due to welcome their fourth child via surrogate this year.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly expecting their fourth child this Spring – an addition to their three children North and Saint, who were carried by Kim and Chicago who was welcomed via surrogate last January.

Khloé Kardashian's Ignored Whilst Twerking On Tristan Thompson & It's Awkward AF

Kim has been open over the years about her struggles to get pregnant after suffering pre-eclampsia whilst pregnant with North and placenta accreta with 3-year-old son, Saint.

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas 🎄

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

With Chicago the pair decided to use a gestational carrier and were reportedly keen to use the same surrogate, however she was expecting her own child.

Whilst the identity of the surrogate remains a secret, she did make a cameo on Keeping Up With The Kardashians but her face was never shown.

Last year the reality star revealed her rapper husband wants seven children.

"Kanye wants to have more. He's been harassing me. He wants seven. He's stuck on seven. [Seven] crazy. I could never, especially in like the world we live in.” she explains in an episode of KUWTK.

This child will be the latest baby to join the Kardashian-Jenner family, following a 2018’s new additions including Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter, and True Thompson, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter.

However, the couple are yet to publicly comment.

> Keep Up With All The Latest Kardashian Baby News With Our New App

