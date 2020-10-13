Demi Lovato’s Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich ‘Not Left Her Alone’ Since Split

13 October 2020, 10:19

Demi Lovato is reportedly seeking legal advice as Max Ehrich has 'not left her alone' since they split.
Picture: instagram

Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé Max Ehrich has ‘not left her alone’ since they split.

Demi Lovato has reportedly had to seek legal advice as her ex-fiancé Max Ehrich has ‘not left her alone’ since they split.

According to reports, the actor has allegedly been attempting to make contact with 'Still Have Me' singer through her friends and family, who have all had to ‘block’ him.

Demi Lovato Ignores Max Ehrich Split And Encourages Fans To Look After Their Mental Health

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich called time on their relationship, two months after getting engaged.
Picture: instagram

A source told E! News: “She is having all sorts of issues with Max not leaving her alone.

“He has been trying to get in contact with her family and friends and they have all blocked him.

“She's in contact with lawyers now on what to do.”

Demi and Max called off their romance two months after getting engaged.

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer hasn’t revealed any details about the break-up, however, Max has dropped several hints about what went down on social media.

Taking to Instagram days after news of their split broke, Max claimed he learned the wedding was off through a tabloid.

He wrote: “It’s just the craziest thing.

“This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience, ever. Because no person deserves to feel this way.”

He also claimed Demi had used him for a ‘calculated PR stunt,’ and referenced Ariana Grande’s 2018 split from Pete Davidson.

He said: “Pete Davidson didn’t deserve to feel this way. Do you think he wrote that text to Mac Miller? Ha. Open your eyes. 

“Calculated PR stunt, but my team is going to hate me for saying any of this.”

