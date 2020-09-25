Demi Lovato And Max Ehrich ‘Split’ Two Months After Getting Engaged

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have called off their engagement. Picture: Getty / Demi Lovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato has reportedly ended her engagement to boyfriend of seven months, Max Ehrich.

Two months after getting engaged, Demi Lovato has split from boyfriend Max Ehrich amid claims he sent ‘thirsty tweets’ to Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande.

Demi and Max began dating in March and he got down on one knee in July after a whirlwind romance.

But they are now said to have gone their separate ways.

Demi Lovato has seemingly removed her engagement ring. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram

A source told People: “It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers.

“They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

The couple are yet to address the split speculation, but Demi posted a clip on Instagram stories on Thursday evening while taking a selfie in the mirror and her engagement ring was noticeably missing.

Demi had already opened up about their wedding plans and joked she’d prefer to elope.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich got engaged in July. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram

Max Ehrich was accused of sending thirsty comments to Selena Gomez. Picture: Twitter

“On one hand, I would love to elope because my life is so public and I want to keep it sacred between me and him. On the other hand, I want my friends and family to be there for a celebration,” she told PopCrush Nights.

She also hit out at “fake tweets” written by Max about her former Disney colleague Selena Gomez.

Tweets from 2015 alleged Max called Selena ‘prettier’ than Demi and accused him of sending thirsty messages to Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande.

At the time, Demi wrote on Instagram stories: “It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other.”

