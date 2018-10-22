Pete Davidson Breaks Silence Over Ariana Grande Split, Says He Needs Somewhere To Live

Ariana Grande's ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson has spoken about the split in a comedy stand up gig, joking that he has no where to live and admitting he was stupid to get tattoos so quickly

Pete Davidson has spoken about his split from Ariana Grande in a comedy stand up set for 'Judd & Pete For America — A Benefit to Swing Left' where he admitted he was 'stupid' for having gotten all of those tattoos about the singer and even asked audience members if they were looking for a housemate.

Ariana Grande's Family Are 'Worried' About Her After A Tough Few Months

In his first performance since the split, having cancelled a headline comedy set last week in the US due to 'personal reasons' Pete joked about the recent dramatic turn of events, saying:

"Well, as you could tell, I don't want to be here. There's a lot going on...does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?"

Referencing both Ariana and ex-girlfriend Cazzie David's inks he has on his body, Pete continued: "Um, I've been covering a bunch of tattoos, that's fun...I'm f--king 0 for 2 in the tattoo [department]. Yeah, I'm afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that's how bad it is."

The 24-year-old is said to be staying with family who 'keep him laughing' and Ariana is yet to explicitly discuss the split, instead taking some time off social media.

