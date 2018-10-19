Ariana Grande's Family Are 'Worried' About Her After A Tough Few Months

Ariana Grande's family are said to be worried about the singer following her split from Pete Davidson, adding to what's turned our to be a pretty tough few months, despite the fact she's back in the studio recording music and concentrating on work.

A source close to the star told PEOPLE: "She’s staying strong and focusing on work right now, but her friends and family are definitely worried about her".

"Ariana’s been through a lot and emotionally things have been so up and down for her this year", adding that the split has been hard on both her and Pete.

The star has been through a pretty rough period after losing her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, 26, to a drug overdose just a month ago and news emerged that her and Pete had called off their short-lived engagement, with the singer covering up her 'Pete' tattoo on her finger, and he covering his 'Dangerous Woman' tattoo confirming it.

SHE’S AN EMOTIONAL SUPPORT PIG I NEED HER. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 9, 2018

She recently worried fans when tweeting asking for 'one okay day' and letting them know she's been taking it easy as she's super sad and not feeling her best, to which fans rushed to offer their support to the singer.

i ...... need to shoot one. don’t kill me i took some time off bc i was real sad and we didn’t expect the record to pop off like this. i love u. don’t kill me pls. i’m on it. promise. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 9, 2018

can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 27, 2018

Her brother, Frankie Grande, posted a message of support, quoting lyrics from her recent hit 'Breathin', telling her: “You know you gotta keep, keep on breathing” and we couldn't agree more. Take as much time as you need, Ari, we love ya.

