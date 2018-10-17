Pete Davidson Pulls Out Of Comedy Gig Following Ariana Grande Split Due To 'Personal Reasons'

Pete Davidson has reportedly pulled out a gig following the news his engagement with Ariana Grande is off.

Pete Davidson may not be handling his split with Ariana Grande so well after it's emerged the comedian has pulled out of a booked comedy gig due to 'personal reasons' just days after it emerged the couple had split up and called off their engagement.

The SNL comedian was due to headline the "Comedy Night Live" at Temple University in Philadelphia, USA today (17th October) but has officially pulled out of the gig and has already been replaced by Pitch Perfect star and comedian, Adam Devine.

This news comes just after it was reported in tabloids that Ariana 'missed' the dress rehearsal for NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween, which Ariana will perform some of the iconic show songs from 'Wicked' to celebrate the show's 15th anniversary, something she seemed to confirm on her Instagram story.

The star reassured fans she wasn't going to let her anxiety 'ruin this for her' promising to 'sing [her] heart out and be a big walking vessel of love', hinting at the dress rehearsal drama.

Ariana Grande assures fans she is still set to perform in A Very Wicked Halloween after 'missing' a dress rehearsal. Picture: Instagram

However famous they might be, it's sometimes hard to forget how fresh their split is, and how difficult it must be to carry on with work commitments, especially with such a spotlight on their pair (literally), so we really hope Pete is feeling better soon!

