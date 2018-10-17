Ariana Grande Has Finally Broken Her Silence On Her Split With Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande addresses Pete Davidson split. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande has taken to her Instagram story to announce she'll be saying "bye bye" to the internet after anxiety almost ruined one her days.

Ariana Grande revealed on her Instagram story how anxiety almost ruined her appearance on Wicked's 15 year anniversary show before finally telling her fans that she's saying "bye bye" to the internet.

Ariana, who recently split from her fiancé Pete Davidson is always keeping her Arianators in the loop and gave her fans a final statement before taking a break from social media.

Ariana Grande opens up about anxiety on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Ariana finally addressed the rumours that her engagement was off in another Instagram story, she wrote:

"time to say bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit. it's hard not to bump news n stuff that i'm not tryna to see rn," adding, "it's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. and thank u for bein here always."

Ariana’s Instagram Story #6

We're sending all our love to Ariana at this hard time and hopefully she can take out some time to chill... and then come back with some new incredible music!