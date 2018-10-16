Ariana Grande Is Set To Play Wicked's Elphaba In Special Televised Show

Ariana Grande set to star in Wicked. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande has revealed that she'll be playing the green witch Elphaba in the 15th anniversary of 'Wicked'.

Ariana Grande, who recently split from her fiancé Pete Davidson, has confirmed she's set to play the iconic witch, Elphaba in a televised celebration of the musical 'Wicked'. It's no secret that Ari is a musical fan - let's not forget she did release a version of Wicked's 'Popular' with Mika.

Ariana, who according to her manager Scooter, has new music set to be released by the end of the year will be starring in 'A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway' in the U.S on NBC.

honored to be included in this celebration of 15 years of my favorite musical of all time 💚 wouldn’t miss it for the whole universe #wicked15 pic.twitter.com/oCC6ial3HX — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 15, 2018

Ari was clearly pleased to be invited onto the show, telling her fans she 'wouldn't miss it for the whole universe'.

We all know Ariana has the voice for musicals - she's undoubtedly got one of the most impressive vocal ranges in the biz at the moment. Saying that, she'll be sharing the stage with none other than Adele... D... Dazeem, we mean, Idina Menzel, so she'll have to bring her a-game!

We can't wait to see her in all her green glory!