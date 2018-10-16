Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Posts Message Of Support To Singer Following Pete Davidson Split

Frankie Grande has posted a message of support to his ‘beautiful’ sister, Ariana, on Instagram.

News broke on Sunday evening that the ’Sweetener’ singer had called off her engagement to Pete Davidson, so the sweet post is sure to put a smile on her face at this sad time.

Frankie, who is currently holidaying in Iceland, said: “Good morning to my beautiful, beautiful sister. I love you so much and you’re with me right now in Iceland. Listen!”

Ariana’s hit song ‘breathin’ could be heard playing in the background.

He added: “You know you gotta keep, keep on breathing.”

So true. We’re sending her lots of love!