Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Claims He Learned Relationship Was Over Through A Tabloid

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich reportedly split and called off their engagement last week. Picture: instagram

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich split and called off their engagement last week. The actor has now claimed he learned the relationship was over through a tabloid.

Demi Lovato’s ex-boyfriend, Max Ehrich, has claimed he learned his relationship was over through a tabloid.

The actor, who got engaged to the 'Sorry Not Sorry’ singer less than two months ago, spilled the tea on his Instagram Story.

Demi Lovato Tells Fans To Stop Mocking Mental Illness Amid Kanye West Mental Health Concerns

Demi has deleted all posts of Max from her Instagram. Picture: instagram

He wrote: "Imagine finding out the status of your relationship through a tabloid.

"While you're in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people."

Demi has yet to comment on the split but she has posted a string of photos and videos on Instagram not wearing her engagement ring.

The couple got engaged in July following a whirlwind romance.

Demi announced the news in an Instagram post, writing: “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent.

"To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too…

“I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.

"You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself.

"I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage.

“I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

The post has now been deleted.

