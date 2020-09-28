Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Claims He Learned Relationship Was Over Through A Tabloid

28 September 2020, 10:37

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich reportedly split and called off their engagement last week.
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich reportedly split and called off their engagement last week. Picture: instagram

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich split and called off their engagement last week. The actor has now claimed he learned the relationship was over through a tabloid.

Demi Lovato’s ex-boyfriend, Max Ehrich, has claimed he learned his relationship was over through a tabloid.

The actor, who got engaged to the 'Sorry Not Sorry’ singer less than two months ago, spilled the tea on his Instagram Story.

Demi Lovato Tells Fans To Stop Mocking Mental Illness Amid Kanye West Mental Health Concerns

Demi has deleted all posts of Max from her Instagram.
Demi has deleted all posts of Max from her Instagram. Picture: instagram

He wrote: "Imagine finding out the status of your relationship through a tabloid.

"While you're in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people."

Demi has yet to comment on the split but she has posted a string of photos and videos on Instagram not wearing her engagement ring.

The couple got engaged in July following a whirlwind romance.

Demi announced the news in an Instagram post, writing: “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent.

"To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too…

“I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.

"You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself.

"I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage.

“I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

The post has now been deleted.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Demi Lovato News

More News

See more More News

Niall Horan releases his 'Heartbreak Weather' merch

Niall Horan's Dropped 'Heartbreak Weather' Merch & Fans Are Living For It

Is Louis Partridge dating? Fans are questioning his relationship status

Does Louis Partridge Have A Girlfriend?

Elliott has starred on Coronation Street and Hollyoaks as an extra.

‘Little Mix: The Search’ Contestant Elliott Has Been On TV Before

BTS' Net Worth

What Is BTS' Current Net Worth? How Did They Make Their Millions?

Harry Styles likes photo of model with cardboard cutout of himself in background

Harry Styles Likes Instagram Snap With Cardboard Cutout Of Himself In The Background

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have a baby girl

When Did Sophie Turner Have Her Baby With Joe Jonas?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi