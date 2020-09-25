Demi Lovato Ignores Max Ehrich Split And Encourages Fans To Look After Their Mental Health

25 September 2020, 10:54 | Updated: 25 September 2020, 11:01

Demi Lovato is using her platform to encourage her fans to seek help and ignoring her split from Max Ehrich.
Demi Lovato has yet to comment of the news she has reportedly split from her boyfriend Max Ehrich and ended their engagement.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have split and called off their engagement, according to reports.

However, the ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer has chosen not to comment on the news.

Instead, she has been using her huge social media platform to encourage her 93.2million followers to look after their mental health.

The singer, who has teamed up with an online therapy company, shared a post on Thursday night which promoted fans to ‘check in’ on themselves.

It read: “So so so excited for you to see what I’m working on with @talkspace.

“It’s something that’s extremely close to my heart... I encourage all of you to take care of your mental health as it's so important to be in tune and check in on yourself!

“Talkspace makes it super easy to connect with a licensed therapist right from your phone.”

It’s not the first time Demi has encouraged her fans to seek help.

In 2018, she even provided free therapy sessions for ticket holders on her Tell Me You Love Me tour.

She’s also been very open about her personal battles with depression, substance abuse and bipolar disorder, over the years and recently spoke to Harper's Bazaar about how she 'finally' feels 'free'.

She told the publication: “My life motto was ‘powering through it'.

“But when you power through your life all day, every day for 10 years, you’re ignoring all that pain or you’re just trying not to self-destruct... It’s not really living.

“I’m feeling it out as things go. But I finally feel free.”

