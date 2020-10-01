Demi Lovato Sings About Max Ehrich Heartbreak In Self-Leaked Song 'Still Have Me'

1 October 2020, 10:08

Demi Lovato sings of Max Ehrich split in self-leaked song
Demi Lovato sings of Max Ehrich split in self-leaked song. Picture: Instagram @ddlovato

Demi Lovato has leaked her own emotional ballad 'Still Have Me' after splitting from her fiancé Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato details her heartache following a shock split from ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, in her self-leaked ballad, 'Still Have Me' with lyrics admitting her world has 'shattered' but she would 'rather be alone'.

Taking to social media to announce she was dropping, or rather, leaking, the song without the apparent knowledge of her label or management, Demi, 28, simply wrote: "Music is always there for me...song in the am."

True to her word, she released the seriously emotional 'Still Have Me' the following day, with lyrics revealing just how broken she's been left following the break-up.

Lyrics say:

I'm a mess and I'm still broken
But I'm finding my way back
And it feels like someone's stolen
All the light I ever had

Like the world disappeared
And I'm laying right here
While the silence is piercing
And it hurts to breathe

I don't have much but at least I still have me (I still have me)
And that's all I need
So take my faith but at least I still believe (I still believe)
And that's all I need
I don't have much but at least I still have me

Her manager, Scooter Braun, responded to someone on Twitter asking why he would let his 'client' leak her own song, giving a pretty perfect reply about Demi's right to tell her story.

Scooter wrote: "Music is for the soul. Her soul needed to speak. Not for me to get in the way of."

Scooter Braun responds to Demi Lovato leaking her own song
Scooter Braun responds to Demi Lovato leaking her own song. Picture: Scooter Braun/ Twitter

She and 29-year-old actor, Max Ehrich, first went public with their relationship in March 2020, with him being spotted in her Instagram live and the pair spending lockdown together watching her breakthrough movies, Camp Rock, together and generally being loved up.

Max proposed to the 'Anyone' singer in July on a beach in Malibu, and she took to Instagram to gush about spending the rest of her life with him.

However, reports surfaced the engagement had been called off and she'd asked him to remove his belongings from her house just three months after he popped the question.

He has since said he found out their relationship was over in the tabloids.

