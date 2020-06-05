Kanye West Supports George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter By Setting Up College Fund As Part Of $2million Donation

Kanye West is set to fully cover the fees for Gianna Floyd's college tuition. Picture: PA/Instagram

Kanye West has donated $2million to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor and will cover the costs of Gianna Floyd’s college fund.

Kanye West has shown his support for the Black Lives Matter movement by donating a huge sum of money to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, following their tragic killings.

The rapper, who is married to Kim Kardashian, has also ensured that George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter Gianna has a secure educational future after setting up a 529 education plan in her name.

The 529 plan is a college savings scheme that offers tax and financial aid benefits and will hold the owner’s funds, in this case, Gianna’s, meaning her education costs will be fully covered.

The recently named billionaire has also supported a number of black-owned businesses in his hometown, Chicago, according to his team.

KANYE WEST PROTESTING IN THE STREETS OF CHICAGO pic.twitter.com/0UxWODt6NU — Ⓜ️ (@WashedMel) June 5, 2020

Kanye has also returned to Chicago to join the peaceful protests to fight against the injustice following the killing of George Floyd.

This comes just days after mother-of-four Kim had offered to pay for the medical bills of a protestor who was reportedly hit in the face with a rubber bullet.

A number of celebrities have donated money to support BLM, with Drake contributing $100,000 to the National Bail Out fund, while The Weeknd gave a whopping $500,000 to multiple collectives.

The ‘In Your Eyes’ star donated $200,000 to the Black Lives Matter Global Network, $200,000 to Know Your Rights campaign and matched the ‘God’s Plan’ rapper’s $100,000 donation to National Bail Out.

Not only did Kanye West donate $2 million, he also joined protests today in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/bTeFPFNAGz — Talking Rap 👑 (@talking_rap) June 5, 2020

Kim Kardashian offered to pay medical bills for an injured protestor. Picture: Instagram

Stars across the world have also stood in solidarity to join the protests including J. Cole, Michael B. Jordan, Harry Styles and Halsey, in the US.

Meanwhile in the UK, Jorja Smith, One Direction’s Liam Payne and Niall Horan, Not3s and Dave were in attendance of the London protests.

Star Wars actor John Boyega led an extremely powerful speech during the protest in Hyde Park and went viral after giving an extremely emotive talk to fellow demonstrators.

He said: “Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting."

