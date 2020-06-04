John Boyega Reassured About Career By Directors After Making Empowering Black Lives Matter Speech

John Boyega backed by Hollywood's biggest directors after rousing Black Lives Matter speech. Picture: Getty Images

John Boyega has been backed by some of the industries biggest directors after fearing his career was over whilst giving a rousing speech at London's Black Lives Matter protest.

The biggest directors and screenwriters in the industry are backing Star Wars actor John Boyega after he gave an impassioned speech at London's Black Lives Matter protest, saying he may have ruined his career but delivered his powerful message anyway.

Taking the megaphone to deliver a powerful message at the march, John said: "Look I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this but, f**k that."

Black Lives Matter: 9 Petitions You Can Sign To Support BLM In The UK

John Boyega speaks at the Black Lives Matter Movement protest in London. Picture: Getty

Star Wars director JJ Abrams let John know he'll be 'begging' to work with him as long as he's in the industry and Get Out director Jordan Peel spoke out to let the actor knows he's got his back.

Black Mirror writer and director Charlie Brooker said he'd crawl across broken glass to have John so much as glance at his script.

JJ Abrams wrote: "You KNOW that as long as I’m allowed to keep working, I’ll always be begging to work with you. Deep respect and love, my friend."

Jordan Peel simply tweeted: "We got you, John."

You KNOW that as long as I’m allowed to keep working, I’ll always be begging to work with you. Deep respect and love, my friend. https://t.co/DcMEwEmzh9 — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) June 4, 2020

Directors back John Boyega after rousing Black Lives Matter speech. Picture: Twitter @charltonbrooker

In his speech, John fought back tears as he said: "Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting."

"We are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd. We are a physical representation of our support for Sandra Bland. We are a physical representation of our support for Trayvon Martin. We are a physical representation of our support for Stephen Lawrence."

"I need you to understand how painful this sh*t is. I need you to understand how painful it is to be reminded every day that your race means nothing and that isn’t the case any more, that was never the case any more."

To find out how you can help by signing petitions, click here!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Black Lives Matter News