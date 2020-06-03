Black Lives Matter: 9 Petitions You Can Sign To Support BLM In The UK

How to support Black Lives Matter in the UK. Picture: PA

Following the tragic death of George Floyd, thousands of people around the world have participated in peaceful protests to support the Black Lives Matter movement, but which petitions can I sign to support BLM in the UK?

Several petitions are available to sign to support the Black Lives Matter movement, following the tragic killing of George Floyd that took place in Minneapolis on May 29.

Thousands have gathered across the world and have been protesting for justice for George Floyd and numerous other innocent people in the black community who have lost their lives at the hands of police brutality, amongst other injustices.

Black Lives Matter: 9 Ways You Can Donate Money And Support BLM In The UK

Numerous people have been wondering how to support the BLM movement if you live in the UK, and we’ve included a series of links that will direct you to the petitions you can sign to help in the fight against injustice against black lives.

So, how can I sign petitions for Black Lives Matter in the UK?

How to sign petitions for Black Lives Matter in the UK

If you cannot attend protests or donate money to the funds that have been set up towards the BLM movement, you can easily sign petitions to make a difference and allow your voice to be heard.

Here are nine links to petitions you can sign in the UK.

People all over the world have taken part in protests to support Black Lives Matter. Picture: PA

What petitions can I sign to support Black Lives Matter in the UK?

Sign the Justice for George Floyd petition here.

Sign the petition for #WeCantBreathe here.

Sign the Justice for Belly Mujinga petition here.

Sign the Justice for Breonna Taylor petition here.

Sign the Justice for Tony McDade petition here.

Sign the petition to raise the degree for Derek Chauvin's murder charge here.

Sign the petition to prosecute the Minneapolis Police Department's officers who killed George Floyd here.

Sign the petition for the UK government to condemn President Trump's response to BLM protests here.

Sign the petition for British schools to implement teaching British children about black history here.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News