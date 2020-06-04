Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Jorja Smith, And Dua Lipa Among The Celebs Joining UK Protests For Black Lives Matter

John Boyega and many other celebs protested in the UK. Picture: PA / Instagram

Liam Payne and Niall Horan were among the many celebs who joined the thousands gathered at landmarks across London this week to protest against the death of George Floyd.

Celebrities have been joining forces with the rest of the world in showing their support for Black Lives Matter following the unlawful death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and when the protests began in the UK, One Direction’s Liam Payne and Niall Horan were among those at the rally, as well as rapper Dave and actress Nathalie Emmanuel.

Meanwhile, Star Wars actor John Boyega’s speech at the protest in Hyde Park went viral as he told fellow demonstrators: “Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.”

Like many celebs across the pond, UK demonstrators had the support of high profile names over here too.

As well as artists including Jorja Smith, Not3s, and Dave, Love Island stars with huge followings joined the rally, such as Siannise Fudge and Luke T and 2019 winner Amber Gill.

Anne-Marie and Dua Lipa and her boyfriend Anwar Hadid also made sure to share some of the poignant messages on placards they’d seen throughout the day.

John Boyega

Jorja Smith

Jorja Smith filmed John Boyega's powerful speech. Picture: Jorja Smith/Instagram

Not3s

Not3s shared clips from the London BLM protests. Picture: Not3s/Instagram

Liam Payne

Liam Payne posted a photo from the protests on Twitter. Picture: Liam Payne/Twitter

Niall Horan

Ambush

Rapper Ambush called for Justice for Nuno at the UK BLM protests. Picture: Ambush/Instagram

Dave

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa showed their support for BLM. Picture: Anwar Hadid/Instagram

Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel said she 'cried grown woman tears' at the rally. Picture: Nathalie Emmanuel/Instagram

Amber Gill

Mike Boateng and Pricilla Anyabu

Siannise Fudge and Luke T

Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie joined the march for justice in London. Picture: Anne-Marie/Instagram

