Bella Hadid Seemingly Weighs In On Those Selena Gomez And Zayn Malik Dating Rumours

Bella Hadid has seemingly weighed in on the Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik dating speculation. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Bella Hadid appears to have shared her response to rumours that her sister Gigi’s ex Zayn Malik is dating Selena Gomez.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bella Hadid has seemingly weighed in on those Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik dating rumours less than a month after the speculation took over the internet.

The A-listers first sparked romance rumours after they were reportedly spotted ‘holding hands and making out’ during a dinner date at a celeb hotspot in New York City last month.

Selena Gomez’s Ex-Boyfriends & Complete Dating History From Justin Bieber To Zayn Malik

How Gigi Hadid Reacted To The Zayn Malik And Selena Gomez Dating Rumours

Various reports have now claimed that the pair are in the early stages of dating, with some even suggesting they ‘had a thing’ way back in 2012.

And now Bella, who is the younger sister of Zayn’s long-term ex Gigi Hadid, has subtly shared her thoughts on the new romance.

Selena Gomez says she wishes she was “pretty” as Bella Hadid

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid dated on and off for six years before splitting for good in October 2021. Picture: Alamy

Selena Gomez is rumoured to be dating Zayn Malik. Picture: Alamy

According to celeb news outlet PopFaction, they noticed that Bella had liked a post shared by a Selena fan account that stated that Zayn’s mother Trish Malik had begun following the former Disney star on Instagram.

Bella appearing to ship the new couple left fans swarming to the comments, with one writing: “BELLA HADID LIKING AN INSTAGRAM POST ABOUT ZAYN’s MOM FOLLOWING SELENA…oh there’s definitely something there.”

“Even Bella is shipping them like we do,” added another.

Bella Hadid weighed in on those Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez dating rumours. Picture: Alamy

Bella Hadid has liked a post about Zayn Malik's mom following Selena Gomez on Instagram. 👀 pic.twitter.com/QLwfReuXD8 — Selena Gomez Charts (@SGchartupdate) April 7, 2023

Zayn has been single since his split from his girlfriend of six years Gigi in October 2021 - a year after they welcomed their daughter Khai, who they continue to co-parent.

Meanwhile, Selena and Bella have both previously dated pop star The Weeknd, and despite fan theories suggesting they were feuding in past years, they have both previously shut down this narrative.

The Rare Beauty mogul even branded Bella her ‘girl crush’ in a TikTok in February, saying: “I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital