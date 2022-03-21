Ariana Grande Reaches Out To Kim Kardashian Amid Pete Davidson Relationship

Pete Davidson's ex Ariana Grande gifted Kim Kardashian products from her beauty range. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Although Kim Kardashian is dating Ariana Grande’s ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson, it seems there’s no bad blood between the stars.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have easily become one of the biggest couples around right now - and the comedian’s ex Ariana Grande appears to also be on board with the new romance.

Proving there’s no bad blood between the pair, Ari reached out to the KUWTK star, who’s now dating the ‘break free’ singer’s former fiancé.

On Friday, the 41-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories to showcase a gift box of Ari’s R.E.M Beauty products, which she received from the songstress.

Ariana Grande gifted Kim Kardashian products from her R.E.M Beauty line. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande have known each other for years. Picture: Getty

Ariana and Pete enjoyed a whirlwind romance in 2018, where they were briefly engaged before splitting after five months together.

The Victorious actress is now married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, whom she secretly tied the knot with, in May last year after just over a year of dating.

Meanwhile, Kim began dating SNL star Pete in October 2021 - eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were briefly engaged in 2018. Picture: Alamy

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating for five months. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim and Pete’s relationship seems to be going from strength to strength, with the mum-of-four even recently revealing on The Ellen Show that her boyfriend already has three tattoos dedicated to her, including a branding of her name!

Ari and Kim have been on good terms for years after Kim’s momager Kris Jenner appeared in the singer’s ‘Thank U, Next’ music video - which was briefly shown in an episode of KUWTK.

They were even pictured together at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2016 looking super friendly, just a year before Kim took her eldest daughter North West to watch Ari in concert.

