Why Pete Davidson Has Mysteriously Pulled Out Of Blue Origin Space Flight

Pete Davidson has decided to drop out of his flight to space. Picture: Alamy

Pete Davidson has dropped out of his scheduled Blue Origin space flight just days before the launch.

Pete Davidson made headlines everywhere after it was announced he’d be flying into space as part of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin flight - but he has now pulled out last minute.

The Saturday Night Live comedian was set to be flown into space next week on March 30, but it was announced on Thursday that he’ll no longer be on the flight.

In a tweet, Blue Origin revealed there was a change in launch date, switching it now to Tuesday before announcing that they are forced to find a replacement crew member for Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend.

"Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29,” read the tweet.

Pete Davidson is no longer going into space. Picture: Alamy

Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 18, 2022

"Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission,” they added, “We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days."

No further explanation as to why Pete dropped out was given, but it’s likely that the new date clashed with his extremely busy schedule as he has a lot of projects in the pipeline.

News of Pete being flown into space came after his ongoing feud with Kim’s ex Kanye West, who has threatened him a number of times on social media.

Ye has been sharing a series of posts about the SNL star and has even gone so far as to share some horrifying lyrics about him in his new track ‘Eazy’.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian sent fans wild with their first PDA snaps as a couple. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Pete Davidson dropped out of the Blue Origin flight. Picture: David Sirus/Instagram

In the music video for the track, Kanye can be seen kidnapping and burying Pete alive in an animation video - which was hit with a lot of backlash from fans.

Pete seemingly responded to Ye in a series of leaked text messages which included a selfie of him in bed with Kim and were shared by the comedian’s pal and fellow comic Dave Siru.

Kim and her new beau appear to have brushed off the constant attacks from Ye, though, as they recently went Instagram official in a series of PDA snaps.

