Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Harshly ‘Told Me My Career Is Over’ As She Reflects On Split

17 March 2022, 12:19

Kim Kardashian opened up about her split from Kanye West in The Kardashians teaser
Kim Kardashian opened up about her split from Kanye West in The Kardashians teaser. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her ongoing divorce from Kanye West in a new teaser for The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ongoing divorce has been making headlines in the past few months amid Ye’s feud with Kim’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

As the SKIMS founder’s romance with her comedian beau has been going from strength to strength, co-parenting between Kim and Ye has become more difficult, with the ‘Donda’ rapper calling out his ex for their daughter North using TikTok, as well as his claims he wasn’t invited to Chicago’s fourth birthday.

Amid all of the drama, Kim has revealed she’ll be opening up more about her split from Ye as well as her new romance with Pete in The Kardashians show on Hulu - and the trailer has been showing a glimpse into the stress of Kimye’s divorce.

Kim Kardashian opens up about her divorce from Kanye West in The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian opens up about her divorce from Kanye West in The Kardashians. Picture: E!
Kim Kardashian said Kanye West told her her career 'is over'
Kim Kardashian said Kanye West told her her career 'is over'. Picture: Alamy

In a new teaser for the upcoming series, Kim opened up about how hard her split from the Yeezy star has been and even revealed the harsh remark he made about her career.

“It is really hard with Kanye," Kim can be seen saying, “He told me my career is over.”

The trailer then cuts to her sister Khloé saying: “Why are we always making excuses for the people that traumatise us?” 

Kim Kardashian is now legally single amid Kanye West divorce
Kim Kardashian is now legally single amid Kanye West divorce. Picture: Alamy
Kim Kardashian hit out at the harsh Kanye West comments in the trailer
Kim Kardashian hit out at the harsh Kanye West comments in the trailer. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim then goes on to say later in the trailer: “We have all the time and all the resources to burn them to the f*cking ground.”

However, it’s unclear who Kim is talking about at that point in the clip.

The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu and Disney+ on April 13.

